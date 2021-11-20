MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE MVO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 74,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,792. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.65%.
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.