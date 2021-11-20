MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE MVO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 74,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,792. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

