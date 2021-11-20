Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post sales of $162.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.52 million and the highest is $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $692.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 306,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

