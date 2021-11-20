Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00221168 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00090031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

