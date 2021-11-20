Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NNOX opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth $36,000. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.