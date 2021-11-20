Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NNOX opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.