National Bank Financial Comments on Akumin Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a report released on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

