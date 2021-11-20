National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

