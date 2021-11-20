National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 330 ($4.31).

Several research firms recently commented on NEX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of National Express Group stock traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). 3,264,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,104. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 259.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -5.07.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

