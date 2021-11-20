Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
NYSE:NTCO opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
