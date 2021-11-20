Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Natura &Co alerts:

NYSE:NTCO opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $4,791,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $4,742,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,902 shares during the period. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 214.0% in the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.