Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.50 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Natus Medical stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $868.49 million, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Natus Medical by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Natus Medical by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

