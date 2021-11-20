Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSP. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $673.05 million and a PE ratio of 0.93.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,503,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $16,442,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

