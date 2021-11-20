Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €93.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.35 ($90.17).

ETR:NEM opened at €113.25 ($128.69) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €95.51 and its 200-day moving average is €78.08. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a 1-year high of €116.15 ($131.99). The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

