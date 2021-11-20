NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.52 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $24.52 million and $4.81 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00219846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00089319 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

