Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Down 34.0% in October

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the October 14th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 159,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,999. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

