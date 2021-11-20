NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

NetEase has increased its dividend payment by 27.5% over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NTES opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetEase stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 131.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetEase were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

