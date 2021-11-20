Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA.

