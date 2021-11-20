Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,618,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

