New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GBR stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Concept Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in New Concept Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Concept Energy by 61.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

