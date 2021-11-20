New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 698.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 10,729,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

