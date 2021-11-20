New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.43.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.06. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

