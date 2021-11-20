New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Cormark

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.43.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.95. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.06.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.