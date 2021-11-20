Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Down 29.4% in October

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the October 14th total of 590,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NEWT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 181,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $667.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 81.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 977.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 117,411 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 593.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

