NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Short Interest Update

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 9,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXE shares. TD Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,030 shares during the period. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

