NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 390,000 shares of company stock worth $686,052 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

