Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Reaches $57.45 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $57.45 million and $1.23 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,677.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.10 or 0.07364185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.62 or 0.00381108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $585.52 or 0.00997862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00086633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.31 or 0.00421482 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00266357 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,210,461,336 coins and its circulating supply is 8,596,211,336 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

