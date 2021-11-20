Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $303.76

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.76 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 306 ($4.00), with a volume of 50,286 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £247.84 million and a PE ratio of 9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 307.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

