Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $270.96

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $270.96 and last traded at $270.96, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.33.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

