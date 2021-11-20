Northern Trust Corp Acquires 194,160 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 477.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of AVITA Medical worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 111.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 231,520 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 71.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

