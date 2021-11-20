Northern Trust Corp Buys 917,382 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 917,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 7.06% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of AHT stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($45.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.