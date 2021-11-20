Northern Trust Corp Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

APTS opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $748.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

