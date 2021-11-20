Northern Trust Corp Has $5.16 Million Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of CNB Financial worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCNE. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $466.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.02. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

