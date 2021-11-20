Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,933 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,138.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CCU opened at $17.74 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

