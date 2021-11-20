Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Northwest Natural worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 57,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWN opened at $45.61 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

