NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.

NorthWestern stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 104,995.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

