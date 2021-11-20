Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Sells $158,812.50 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NWFL opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
