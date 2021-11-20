Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Sells $158,812.50 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NWFL opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 34.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

