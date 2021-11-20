Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE NMG opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Nouveau Monde Graphite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

