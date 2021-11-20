NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. 340,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,980. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.54.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 64.50%. Equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

