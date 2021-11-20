Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,249 shares of company stock worth $42,352,517 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $192.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.34.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
