NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.83

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 4338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get NSK alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.05.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 2.43%.

NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.