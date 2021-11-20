Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nucor by 182.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

NYSE NUE opened at $112.85 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

