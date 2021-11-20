Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $104.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.42.

Shares of NUE opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 22.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 171,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,018,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 544,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

