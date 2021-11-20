Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,582,000 after buying an additional 104,681 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $703,112. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

