Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 347,090 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,090 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 530,349 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $665.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

