Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 35.0% in October

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the October 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $157,000.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 26,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,081. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.