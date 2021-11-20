Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the October 14th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE JRS opened at $11.80 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 36.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 95.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

