NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 97.1% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.75.

NVDA stock opened at $329.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $330.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

