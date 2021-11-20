Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oatly Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OTLY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.73.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
