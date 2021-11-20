Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oatly Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OTLY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.73.

OTLY opened at 10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 14.01. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 9.05 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

