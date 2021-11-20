OAX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $176,216.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $19.17 million and $176,216.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00220853 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00089328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.