Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Okta by 174.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Okta by 651.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 360,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 657.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $240.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.30 and a 200 day moving average of $244.11. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $1,186,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $35,877,252. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.58.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.