Old Port Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,748 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,648,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,037,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.