Old Port Advisors Buys 2,459 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

REM stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

